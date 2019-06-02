Ecco Sport

Nubuck leather upper with stretch fit textile lining.Triple hook-and-loop straps strategically placed for custom fit.Dual density footbed for added comfort.Moderate arch support provides supportive cushioning for all-day comfort.Direct injected PU midsole featuring full length Receptor™ Technology.Flexible rubber outsole.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8-8.5), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3⁄8 in. Weight: 10 oz.