Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Chinti and Parker
Eccentric Sweater Dress
$695.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Mid-weight knit Ribbed trim Side slits at hem Midi length Mock neck Long sleeves Shell: 90% wool/10% cashmere Hand wash or dry clean Imported, China Style #CHNTI20346
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Printed Satin Maxi Dress
$375.00
$187.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jacquemus
Perou Striped Knitted Maxi Dress
$590.00
$354.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
The Vampire's Wife
Festival Ruffled Tiered Floral Print Velvet Maxi Dress
£1050.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Splendid
Ribbed Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Chinti and Parker
Chinti and Parker
Eccentric Sweater Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Dresses
Ganni
Printed Satin Maxi Dress
$375.00
$187.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Jacquemus
Perou Striped Knitted Maxi Dress
$590.00
$354.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Eloquii
Cardigan Sweater Dress
$139.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Madewell
Colorblock Midi Sweater Dress In Coziest Yarn
$118.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted