Farrow

Ebelina Off-shoulder Jumpsuit

$78.00 $43.99

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply Co

Description Feminine jumpsuit from Farrow in Pink. Textured fabric. Pulls on. Crossover halter strap with back tie fastening. Smocked off-shoulder neckline with ruffled trim. Short sleeves. Elasticized waistline. Relaxed wide leg. Partially. Cropped. • Woven Cotton • 100% cotton • 100% polyester lining • Machine wash • Made in USA Sizing Garment Measurements 13.75" chest 11.5" shoulder to shoulder 11.75" waist 18.25” hips 17.75" inseam 12.5" leg opening Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'8.5" | 32” bust | 24” waist | 34” hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates