Fenty Beauty

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Like naked forest bathing at midnight. Non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated Lightwave is infused with adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics like Reishi Mushroom, L-Theanine, and L-Tryptophan to mellow your mind, balance reactions to stress, and help conjure inner peace.