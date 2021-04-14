Fenty Beauty

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

The blur is real. Rihanna wanted to create an easy-to-apply, flexible skin tint that instantly evens out your complexion and give a flattering blurred effect. Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop, with HydraBlend complex, is perfect for a no-makeup makeup look, or for when you want to look effortlessly put together. Available in 25 adaptable shade options for all. - Instant, blurring skin tint in 25 flexible shades - Buildable light to medium long wear coverage - With HydraBlend Complex for a hydrating, diffused effect - Smooth texture that layers well with primer and skincare - Applies well with fingers or brush - Humidity-, sweat-, and transfer-resistant formula Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. £7.81 per 10.00ml