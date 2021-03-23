Fenty Beauty

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

FLEXIBLE SKIN TINT. EASY TO APPLY. SOFT, BLURRED FINISH. Give it to me quick: A blurring skin tint that delivers smooth, instantly blurred skin in just a few easy drops. In 25 flexible shade options. Tell me more: The blur is real. Rihanna wanted to create a light coverage, easy-to-apply, flexible skin tint that instantly evens out your complexion and give a flattering blurred effect. Eaze Drop, with hydrating QuickBlur complex, is perfect for a no-makeup makeup look, or for when you want to look effortlessly put together. In 25 adaptable shade options for all. Instant, blurring skin tint in 25 flexible shades Buildable light to medium longwear coverage With QuickBlur Complex for a hydrating, diffused effect Smooth texture that layers well with primer and skincare Applies well with fingers or brush Humidity-, sweat-, and transfer-resistant formula Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free. Fill weight: 1.08 fl. oz/ 32 mL