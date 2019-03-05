aveneusa

Eau Thermale Avène Thermal Spring Water

$9.00

Thermal Spring Water is the key ingredient of all Avène skin care products. It infuses the skin with hydrating, soothing antioxidant water. Alleviates redness and irritation associated with psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea. Use as a facial mist to calm skin after shaving, where there's burning, stinging or after irritating dermatological procedures. Provides antioxidant protection with an optimal calcium/magnesium ratio. Ideal for use after exercise or during travel for a soothing, perk-up. Safe for infants, children and adults. Rooted in dermatology and hydrotherapy, Avène has over 270 years of expertise in caring for sensitive skin and is trusted by millions. Its core ingredient, Avène Thermal Spring Water, soothes and helps minimize skin sensitivity. Brand Story Rooted in dermatology and hydrotherapy, Avène has over 270 years of expertise in caring for sensitive skin and is trusted by millions. Its core ingredient, Avène Thermal Spring Water, soothes and helps minimize skin sensitivity.