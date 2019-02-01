Avene UK

Eau Thermale 150ml

£8.50

Essential soothing care for sensitive, hypersensitive, allergic and irritated skin.Low in minerals and rich in silica, the Avene Thermal Spring Water is clinically proven to be naturally soothing and anti-irritating. Over 12 years of research have revealed the secret behind these properties: a unique microflora, aqua dolomiae, which produces remarkable active substances and gives the Avene Thermal Spring Water its unique actions.Soothing action for sunburn; nappy rash; various forms of irritations; razor burn; after hair removal.. Comforting and refreshing action: to complete cleansing; to set make-up; after outdoor activity; in the summer; when travelling..