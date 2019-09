Diptyque

Eau Rose Hand & Body Lotion

Diptyque's hand and body lotion is a soothing formula that scents the skin with the brand's famous Eau Rose fragrance. Infused with notes of blackcurrant, bergamot, mandarin, and damask roses, this luxurious lotion leaves an enduring scent trail that lasts throughout the day.