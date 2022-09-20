United States
Clarins
Eau Ressourcante Rebalancing Fragrance Spray
$74.00
At Myer
Be serene! Clarins brings your world into beautiful balance with an aromatic caress of soothing, pure plant extracts. Essential oils of Basil, Iris, Cedarwood and Sarsparilla promote a feeling of total relaxation while locking in a delicate veil of scented moisture. Non-photosensitizing formula is safe enough to wear in the sun. Spray on over Tranquility Bath & Shower Milk and Tranquility Moisturizing Body Lotion to create an atmosphere of aah spa calm. Product code 309865330