Patented adjustment mechanism Adjust the desired training weight using the rotary wheel Replaces up to 6 different kettlebells Individual weight adjustment Settings: 3 5, 5. 5, 9, 11, 16 and 18 kg Compact design Swing into action with the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, the adjustable kettlebell that provides 6 different weights in one compact design! Save space by selecting the weight you want with the turn of a dial, allowing you to achieve total-body results from the comfort of home. With the 840 Kettlebell, you'll combine cardio and strength in one quick, effective workout, helping you build muscle, burn fat, and boost confidence. Space Efficient: Say goodbye to 15 sets of dumbbells cluttering your workout space.