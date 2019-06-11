Percy & Reed

Eau My Goodness Shine & Fragrance Spray

£22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Percy & Reed

Is it a fragrance? Is it a shine and glossing spray? Ladies, it's both - and what a wonder it is, too. The airy green, delicate fragrance of Eau My Goodness Shine & Fragrance Spray evokes the smell of a rose in the early morning, sprinkled with dew. Spray it over your locks and not only will you smell glorious, you'll also have intense, dazzling, glossy shine. It's a dual-purpose jewel - so let us spray! It’s every style’s finishing step; Shine & Fragrance Spray locks-in hydration for bouncy, healthy-looking hair with intense, dazzling shine and a glorious fragrance.