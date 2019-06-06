Black + Blum

Eau Good Charcoal Filter Water Bottle

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

Eau Good Charcoal Filter Water Bottle by Black+Blum. Makes tap water taste great and naturally pure with a traditional Japanese charcoal filter. Binchotan active charcoal has been used in Japan as a water purifier since the 17th century. It reduces chlorine, mineralises the water and balances the pH. The binchotan active charcoal can be used for up to 6 months and recycles for many different uses after this. Over 22 billion plastic water bottles are discarded around the world every year. We want to reduce this by making tap water taste better and encourage people to stop buying bottled water. To use simply squeeze the bottle and lock the supplied filter stick in place (which has an approx 6 month life). Then fill with drinking tap water and use after a minimum of 1 hour (better the longer you leave it, try in the fridge overnight) The stick will naturally add minerals and remove chemicals, balancing pH. The bottle, which is BPA free tritan, holds 800ml / 27 fl oz and measures approx 8.5 x 24cm. Materials: BPA free tritan, cork, stainless steel, silicon. (PLEASE NOTE: Only use with drinking tap water)