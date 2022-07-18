Diptyque

Eau De Parfum Travel Trio

$100.00 $72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A travel set featuring an assortment of three iconic diptyque eau de parfums. Set includes: - Do Son Eau de Parfum (0.25 oz.): The memory of the heady, spicy scent of the tuberose flowers in all their sensual delight. - Eau Rose Eau de Parfum (0.25 oz.): A new take on the fascinating dimension of the flower, more vibrant and exuberant. - Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum (0.25 oz.): Starring cottony, soft or moist musks, revealing their full tactile dimension.