United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Diptyque
Eau De Parfum Travel Trio
$100.00$72.00
At Nordstrom
What it is: A travel set featuring an assortment of three iconic diptyque eau de parfums. Set includes: - Do Son Eau de Parfum (0.25 oz.): The memory of the heady, spicy scent of the tuberose flowers in all their sensual delight. - Eau Rose Eau de Parfum (0.25 oz.): A new take on the fascinating dimension of the flower, more vibrant and exuberant. - Fleur de Peau Eau de Parfum (0.25 oz.): Starring cottony, soft or moist musks, revealing their full tactile dimension.