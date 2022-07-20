Chloé

Eau De Parfum Set

What it is: A three-piece set featuring the fresh, feminine scent of Chloé Eau de Parfum in two fragrance sprays and a body lotion. Fragrance story: Chloé's signature scent captures the spirited individuality of women. A sublime powdery rose, the fragrance is fresh and feminine with an utterly innate sense of chic. Style: Floral. Set includes: - Eau de Parfum (1.6 oz.) - Body Lotion (3.3 oz.) - Travel-size Eau de Parfum Notes: - Top: pink peony, freesia, lychee. - Middle: magnolia flower, lily of the valley, rose. - Base: cedarwood, amber, honey.