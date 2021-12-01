Le Labo

Eau De Parfum Discovery Set, 6 X 5ml

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

If you're searching for a new signature scent, Le Labo's discovery set is one of the best places to start. It's complete with six of the brand's most-loved Eau de Parfums, which took master perfumers as long as two years each to perfect. They're bottled in travel-friendly vials that easily slip into your clutch or makeup bag. - Using the Grasse Rose as its starting point, 'Rose 31' has delicate floral top notes strengthened with a woody, spicy mix of Cumin, Cedar and Amber - Formulated in collaboration with Jefferson Hack and named after the biannual magazine, 'AnOther 13 is a clean, fresh scent with a musky base - 'Santal 33' sees warm Cardamom blended with floral notes of Violet and Iris, contrasted by musky Sandalwood - the scent is evocative of "the soft drift of smoke" of an open fire - 'Thé Noir 29' has a heart of Black Tea carefully balanced with light Bergamot and Fig, as well as heady Cedar and Musk - Originally called "the fire cologne" due to its heat, 'Bergamote 22' is a citrusy, woody fragrance with Vetiver, Orange Blossom and Cedar notes - Inspired by the scent of rain after a long, hot spell, 'Baie 19' is infused with Patchouli, Juniper Berries and a heady base of Ambrox, Cade and Musk