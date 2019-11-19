Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Chloé
Eau De Parfum
$132.00
$72.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
A luscious but light scent, Chloe Eau De Parfum is sure to please.
Need a few alternatives?
Régime des Fleurs
Chloë Sevigny Little Flower
$205.00
from
Régime des Fleurs
BUY
Ariana Grande
Thank U Next Eau De Parfum
$62.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Henry Rose
Eau De Parfum
$120.00
from
Henry Rose
BUY
Byredo
Rose Of No Man's Land Eau De Parfum
$260.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Chloé
Chloé
Eau De Parfum
$132.00
$72.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Chloé
C Small Shoulder Bag
$1730.00
$1530.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
Chloé
Gathered Organza Blouse
$395.00
$197.00
from
Outnet
BUY
Chloé
Tiered Raw-hem Denim Midi Skirt
£750.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Fragrance
Chloé
Eau De Parfum
$132.00
$72.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Régime des Fleurs
Chloë Sevigny Little Flower
$205.00
from
Régime des Fleurs
BUY
Thrive Market
Thrive Market Organic Lavender Essential Oil
$36.95
$17.99
from
Thrive Market
BUY
MALIN+GOETZ
Cannabis Eau De Parfum
$95.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted