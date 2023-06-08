Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Collosol
Eau De Lait
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At C.O. Bigelow
Clear as water and white as milk, Collosol Eau de Lait has a texture like no other. Use as a cleanser and makeup remover.
Need a few alternatives?
Collosol
Eau De Lait
BUY
$14.00
C.O. Bigelow
Milk Makeup
Vegan Milk Moisturizer
BUY
$21.70
$31.00
Sephora Australia
Aveeno
Clear Complexion Cream Facial Cleanser
BUY
$8.98
Amazon
Beauty Pie
Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm
BUY
£50.00
Beauty Pie
More from Collosol
Collosol
Eau De Lait
BUY
$28.00
C.O. Bigelow
More from Skin Care
Supergoop!
Glowscreen Spf 40 Sunscreen With Hyaluronic Acid
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
CeraVe
Am Facial Moisturizing Lotion Spf 30
BUY
$13.86
Amazon
Clinique
Broad Spectrum Spf 30 Sunscreen Oil-free Face Cream
BUY
$30.00
Clinique
Byoma
Gel Face Moisturizer Spf 30
BUY
$18.99
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted