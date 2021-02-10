Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Diptyque
Eau Capitale Eau De Parfum
$188.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
What it is: A lively chypre fragrance that perfectly epitomizes Paris, the city with a thousand faces.
More from Diptyque
Diptyque
Roses Candle, 6.5 Oz.
BUY
$68.00
Amazon
Diptyque
Feu De Bois Candle
BUY
$68.00
Diptyque
promoted
Diptyque
Best Of Baies Set
BUY
$135.00
Nordstrom
promoted
Diptyque
Best Of Baies Set
BUY
$135.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted