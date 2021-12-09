Urban Plant Growers

The EasyPlanter utilises a wide array of features that provide the perfect hydroponic growing solution, all wrapped up in a modern design. The result? You can enjoy the flavour of freshly harvested food, grown metres away from your kitchen and free of pesticides! This product comes with everything you need to start growing: Smart Soil included in grow pods, 1x Basil seed sachet, 1x Dill seed sachet, and a small jar of Hydroponic Growth Nutrients (50g). What are the benefits of hydroponics? Hydroponics generally refers to food that is grown in water and without soil, often featuring LED grow lights and hydroponic nutrients. The Hydroponic nutrients contain the optimal quantities of all of the minerals which are generally contained in soil such as those nutrients that plants consume in large quantities like nitrogen, potassium and phosphate, as well as those required in smaller quantities such as boron, magnesium and calcium. The result? Hydroponics grows food using 90% less water and 60% less space - often achieving better yields in the process. It provides the perfect environment for growing - better root aeration, consistent water supply, a powerful light supply and so on - all resulting in optimal plant growth. So what does it grow in? The EasyPlanter grows plants in smart soil instead of dirt. Smart Soil absorbs 3x its own weight in water, which it uniformly distributes throughout itself - allowing your plant to have consistent access to water, oxygen, and nutrients. The outcome of this is a mess-free solutionthat allows your kitchen to stay clean while your plants grow! Why you will love it! Your EasyPlanter isn't a heavy guzzler, it's super water-efficient, only needing to be refilled every three weeks on average! And don't worry about forgetting to water it, your EasyPlanter has a water level indicator that will beep for you when it's thirsty - meaning you won't find any limp plants that haven't been watered. You can grow a wide variety of herbs and leafy greens with this smart garden, meaning you can ditch the limp leaves and plastic bags that you would otherwise buy from a supermarket (only to watch wilt in your fridge). Specifications Dimensions: Height = 11cm, Length = 26cm, Width = 10cm (roughly the size of a toaster!) Included: EasyPlanter unit Instruction manual Smart soil Small Hydroponic Nutrients Jar (50g) 1x Pack of Dill Seeds 1x Pack of Basil Seeds Seeds: You can grow most small plants, but starting out we recommend trying Coriander, Basil, Parsley, Lovage, Spinach or Thyme. Nutrients: You need to add 2 grams of nutrients (or one teaspoon) every time you refill once the plants germinate, usually once a month in the beginning, up to an average of once every 2 weeks (depending on the type of plant/temperature). A Small Jar of nutrients is included with your order for your convenience. You can buy additional nutrients here or purchase a Smart Garden Replant Pack when you need a refill. Not Included: This product requires 2xAAA batteries to operate, which are not included. This product does not come with grown plants as seen in the picture above. All you need to get started are seeds of your choice & 2xAAA Batteries!