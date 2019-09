Lazy Oaf

Easy Tiger Tee

£42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lazy Oaf

Fitted short sleeve t-shirt All-over tiger print velour Cap sleeves Standard crew neckline Gentle machine wash 95% Polyester 5% Elastane Available in sizes UK 6 - 20 Alessandra wears 8 – She is 5’9.5” and a UK 6 Stand out from the crowd and show the other cats what you’re made of.