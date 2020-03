Wol Hide

Easy Sweatshirt

$134.00

Boxy crew neck sweatshirt with a shoulder gusset, rib cuffs and bottom hem. Slightly cropped fit. The cotton is organically grown, processed and knit in the USA, sewn close to our studio in Pennsylvania. 100% Organic Cotton French Terry Made in USA The model is 5'9" with a 24" waist, wearing a small s measures 22.5” wide at underarm 20” long from top of shoulder