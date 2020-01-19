Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Free People
Easy Street Tunic
$128.00
$76.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A dolman sleeve brings laid-back ease and casual elegance to a chunky-knit tunic perfect for stylishly layering on breezy days.
Need a few alternatives?
Faherty
Natural Dyed Turtleneck
$59.00
from
Faherty
BUY
RtA
Beckett Off Shoulder Sweater
$295.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Marques’Almeida
Tie-dyed Stretch-mesh Top
£235.00
£94.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
& Other Stories
Sheer Fitted Smocked Top
£35.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Free People
Free People
Spellbound Coated Bootcut Jeans
£98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Spellbound Coated Bootcut Jeans
$118.00
$59.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Free People
Selma Cardi
£188.00
from
Free People
BUY
Free People
Easy Street Colour Block Sweater
£140.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Tops
H&M
Oversized T-shirt
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
PAIGE
Sevilla Thong Bodysuit
£137.81
£96.47
from
Shopbop
BUY
Faherty
Natural Dyed Turtleneck
$59.00
from
Faherty
BUY
Y-3
Black Side Stripe Sweatshirt
$280.00
$50.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted