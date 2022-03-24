Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
PACT
Easy Patio Dress
$80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At PACT
Made with Organic Cotton No toxic chemicals and 81% less water used than conventional cotton: 58.2 gallons of Water Saved
Need a few alternatives?
Hansen and Gretel
Jessa Dress Clay
BUY
$389.00
Hansen and Gretel
Bec and Bridge
Gwen Maxi Dress
BUY
$360.00
Bec and Bridge
Silk Laundry
Full Sleeve Bias Cut Dress
BUY
$495.00
Silk Laundry
Reformation
Mica Dress
BUY
$450.00
Reformation
More from PACT
PACT
Easy Patio Dress
BUY
$80.00
PACT
PACT
Ribbed Bike Short
BUY
$40.00
PACT
PACT
Essential Puff-sleeve Dress
BUY
$80.00
PACT
PACT
Essential Raw-hem Sweatshirt
BUY
$75.00
PACT
More from Dresses
Hansen and Gretel
Jessa Dress Clay
BUY
$389.00
Hansen and Gretel
Bec and Bridge
Gwen Maxi Dress
BUY
$360.00
Bec and Bridge
Silk Laundry
Full Sleeve Bias Cut Dress
BUY
$495.00
Silk Laundry
Reformation
Mica Dress
BUY
$450.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted