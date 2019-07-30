Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Madewell
Easy Midi Dress
$118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
A longer version of our favorite look-cute-in-30-seconds style. With a polished shift shape and a sweet tiny floral print, this midi dress is exactly as its name suggests—easy.
Featured in 1 story
Madewell Just Released Their Fall 2019 Collection
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Asos Design Curve Velvet Midi
£38.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Genuine People
Long Sleeved Silk Dress
$295.00
from
Genuine People
BUY
DETAILS
Tfnc
Plus Size Sequin Kimono Sleeve Wrap Dress
$119.00
$83.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Warehouse London
Pleated Sequin Midi Dress
$176.00
from
Warehouse London
BUY
More from Madewell
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The Dadjean In Tile White
$105.00
$49.99
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Eyelet Bow-back Midi Dress
$148.00
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The High-rise Slim Boyjean In Fitzgerald Wash
$128.00
$99.99
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted