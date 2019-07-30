Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Madewell

Easy Midi Dress

$118.00
At Madewell
A longer version of our favorite look-cute-in-30-seconds style. With a polished shift shape and a sweet tiny floral print, this midi dress is exactly as its name suggests—easy.
Featured in 1 story
Madewell Just Released Their Fall 2019 Collection
by Eliza Huber