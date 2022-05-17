United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Lulus
Easy Listening Sage Green Cold-shoulder Wrap Maxi Dress
$109.00
At Lulus
Glide across the dance floor in the Lulus Easy Listening Sage Green Cold-Shoulder Wrap Maxi Dress! Lightweight, woven Georgette shapes this exquisite ensemble with tank straps, cold-shoulder cutouts, and ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves. A darted, surplice bodice tops an adjustable waist tie that secures the wrap skirt with a front slit and full maxi length.