BP.

Easy Floral Print Skater Minidress

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size Info True to size. 1X=18 (16W), 2X=18-20 (16W-18W), 3X=22-24 (20W-22W), 4X=26-28 (24W-26W). Details & Care Dainty allover blooms sweeten this button-front mini that moves from brunch straight into date night. 38" length (size 2X) Front button closure V-neck Short sleeves 100% rayon Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Not available for sale and shipment to Germany Item #6151179 Free Shipping & Returns See more