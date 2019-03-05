Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Dorateymur

Easy Flat Sandals

$365.00
At Shopbop
Leather: Goatskin Strappy silhouette Flat profile Open toe Rubber heel patch at leather sole Made in Portugal This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #DORAT30098
Featured in 1 story
These 17 Flat Sandals Are Both Comfy & Cute
by Eliza Huber