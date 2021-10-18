T-Fal

Easy Care Nonstick Cookware, 20 Piece Set

Cooking and cleaning made easy with T-fal Easy Care Nonstick 20-Piece Set, ensuring reliable results when preparing meals for the whole family. Includes 4.5" One Egg Wonder, 8" fry pan with pouring spouts, 10.5" fry pan with pouring spouts, 10.25" griddle, 5QT jumbo cooker with glass lid, 1QT saucepan with glass lid, 2QT saucepan with glass lid, 3QT saucepan with glass lid, 5QT stewpot with glass lid, baking tray, pasta spatula, spatula, ladle, spoon, and slotted spoon. Pro-Glide non-stick interior ensures easy food release, and enables healthy cooking with little to no oil. Thermo-Spot heat indicator shows when T-fal pans are perfectly preheated to start cooking, and the even heat base allows for no hot spots. Features comfortable handles and vented tempered glass lids. Dishwasher and oven safe up to 350°F; all cook tops compatibility excluding Induction; limited lifetime warranty.