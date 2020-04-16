AMERICAN PLANT EXCHANGE

Easy-care English Ivy Live Plant, 6″ Pot, Indoor Air Purifier

English ivy plants (hedera helix) are superb climbers, clinging to almost any surface by means of small roots that grow along the stems. English ivy care is a snap, so you can plant it in distant & hard-to-reach areas without worrying about maintenance. The English ivy plant is perfect for those who have pets in the home as it can reduce the amount of airborne fecal matter. It can also absorb formaldehyde which is commonly found in some household cleaning products & furniture or carpeting treatments. Studies show that keeping an English ivy plant on your desk will help to give you better focus because it can also absorb trace amounts of benzene which is a chemical commonly found in office equipment.