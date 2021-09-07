Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Abound
Easy Button Front Cardigan
$29.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Details & Care A soft knit cardigan features tortoiseshell buttons for chic style. 26" length (size 2X) V-neck Long sleeves 100% cotton Machine wash Imported Item #6443026
Need a few alternatives?
BDG
Rowen Button-front Sweater Vest
BUY
$64.00
Urban Outfitters
Everlane
The Cotton–merino Sweater Vest
BUY
$60.00
Everlane
Pilcro
Washed Sweater Vest
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Farm Rio
Striped Knit Vest
BUY
$170.00
Farm Rio
More from Abound
Abound
Tie Dye Colorblock Lettuce Edge Shirt
BUY
$5.09
$16.97
Nordstrom Rack
Abound
Ruched Linen Mini Dress
BUY
$19.97
Nordstrom Rack
Abound
Flutter Sleeve Button Front Dress
BUY
$24.97
Nordstrom Rack
Abound
V-neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress
BUY
$19.97
Nordstrom Rack
More from Sweaters
BDG
Rowen Button-front Sweater Vest
BUY
$64.00
Urban Outfitters
Everlane
The Cotton–merino Sweater Vest
BUY
$60.00
Everlane
Pilcro
Washed Sweater Vest
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
Farm Rio
Striped Knit Vest
BUY
$170.00
Farm Rio
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted