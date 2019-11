COVERGIRL

Easy Breezy Volumizing Brow Gel

$9.49 $5.69

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Stray brows don't stand a chance against the CoverGirl Easy Breezy Volumizing Brow Gel Light! Not only is the buildable formula waterproof, fadeproof and transfer-proof, but tiny fibers adhere to brows adding instant volume. The small applicator ensures precise application.