Materials
Produce Stand rePETe Mesh Bags:
100% Recycled PET Fabric
Aqua Silicone Stasher Sandwich Bag:
100% pure platinum grade silicone
Agave Bamboo Utensil Set:
bamboo utensil set with a case from 100% Recycled PET Fabric
Stainless Steel Straw and Brush Set:
straw from 301(18/8) stainless steel. Brush handle from stainless steel with nylon bristles
Adult Bamboo Toothbrush:
bristles from 62% Castor Bean Oil, 38% Nylon. Handle from 100% Organic Bamboo
End of Life
Stasher Sandwich Bag:
Send back to Stasher to be recycled into silicone playground much
Adult Bamboo Toothbrush:
Remove the bristles with a pair of pliers, then compost the handle
Produce Stand rePETe Mesh Bags:
Send back to ChicoBag and they'll recycle it into a new item
Stainless Steel Straw and Brush Set:
Recycle stainless steel with scrap metal collections. Remove nylon bristles from straw brush before recycling handle
Certifications
U Konserve and Stasher are certified B-Corps, meeting rigorous third-party standards for responsible manufacturing and production
U Konserve is a certified 1% for the Planet company, donating 1% of their annual revenue to environmental organizations worldwide
Brush with Bamboo has USDA Certified Biobased Bristles, CERES Certified 100% Organic Bamboo, and is a Green America Certified business