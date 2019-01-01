EarthHero

Earthhero Small Zero Waste Gift Box

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At EarthHero

Materials Produce Stand rePETe Mesh Bags: 100% Recycled PET Fabric Aqua Silicone Stasher Sandwich Bag: 100% pure platinum grade silicone Agave Bamboo Utensil Set: bamboo utensil set with a case from 100% Recycled PET Fabric Stainless Steel Straw and Brush Set: straw from 301(18/8) stainless steel. Brush handle from stainless steel with nylon bristles Adult Bamboo Toothbrush: bristles from 62% Castor Bean Oil, 38% Nylon. Handle from 100% Organic Bamboo End of Life Stasher Sandwich Bag: Send back to Stasher to be recycled into silicone playground much Adult Bamboo Toothbrush: Remove the bristles with a pair of pliers, then compost the handle Produce Stand rePETe Mesh Bags: Send back to ChicoBag and they'll recycle it into a new item Stainless Steel Straw and Brush Set: Recycle stainless steel with scrap metal collections. Remove nylon bristles from straw brush before recycling handle Certifications U Konserve and Stasher are certified B-Corps, meeting rigorous third-party standards for responsible manufacturing and production U Konserve is a certified 1% for the Planet company, donating 1% of their annual revenue to environmental organizations worldwide Brush with Bamboo has USDA Certified Biobased Bristles, CERES Certified 100% Organic Bamboo, and is a Green America Certified business