Papier

Earth Mother Weekly Planner

$28.99

Buy Now Review It

At Papier

Our personalized weekly planners feature a 54-week view, plus plenty of space for extra notes, important dates and things to see and do. Complete with softly textured pages and no fixed dates, you can start using yours at any time of the year. Organized fun, here we come! DIMENSIONS 153mm x 215mm PAPER 96 leaves (192 sides) of lovely textured paper Inner leaves: 85gsm Hardback cover: 3mm thick with a 150gsm silk-paper finish INSIDE COUNTS Shows undated week-view for 54 weeks (1 week per double-page spread) Year-view page at the front for important calendar dates Shows a month-view for 12 months, including a 'To see & do' column (1 month per double-page spread) Each month has a page divided into 4 quarters for monthly goals, important dates, to-do lists and wish lists 33 pages at the back for additional notes (a mix of blank, dotted, lined & grid paper) SENDING AS A GIFT? Everything we do comes prettily packaged, with the option to add a gift note at checkout