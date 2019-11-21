Abacaxi

Earth Balloon Sleeve Hoodie

$200.00 $160.00

This hoodie is boxy, slightly cropped, tie-dyed, and has balloon shaped sleeves. Same sweatshirt is also available in Leheriya Stripes, Sunset Shibori, Jamun tie-dye, and solid with beading. “Love is Like a Banana Tree” is embroidered on the hood in a contrast color. 100% cotton french terry. Each piece will have a slightly different pattern due to the nature of tie-dye. Made in New Delhi, India in a very limited edition. Will ship in the end of September. Model is wearing an M/L. Wear it with the matching leggings. ;)