United States
Apple
Earpods With Lightning Connector – White
$29.00$19.00
Unlike traditional, circular earbuds, the design of the EarPods is defined by the geometry of the ear which makes them more comfortable for more people than any other earbud-style headphones The speakers inside the EarPods have been engineered to maximize sound output and minimize sound loss, which means you get high-quality audio The EarPods with lightning connector also include a built-in remote that lets you adjust the volume, control the playback of music and video, and answer or end calls with a pinch of the cord Works with all devices that have a lightning connector and support iOS 10 or later, including iPod touch, iPad, and iPhone