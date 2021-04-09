Sunday Riley

Light Hearted Broad Spectrum Spf 30 Sunscreen

$35.00

At Sunday Riley

This is an early access item and will not ship until 4/16. During Early Access, enjoy 10% off every Light Hearted purchased and we'll donate an additional 10% to Leaping Bunny. A lightweight broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen with antioxidant Turmeric and blue light-blocking Xanthophyll. Protects and hydrates skin with a velvet finish, for use with or without makeup. Light Hearted is a breathable, lightweight, and transparent sunscreen that sinks into the skin without leaving a white, chalky residue or an oily finish. As both a physical and chemical sunscreen, this 99.99% oil-free formulation is perfect for all skin types and tones. Plant-based Xanthophyll provides blue light defense while antioxidant Turmeric offers environmental protection. A velvet finish reduces the look of pores while minimizing the appearance of dark spots, lines, and wrinkles. This product is available to ship only within USA. Cruelty-Free, Sulfate-Free, Paraben-Free, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Phthalate-Free, Fragrance-Free, Vegan.