Earl of East

Earl Of East | Strand – Soy Wax Candle – 500ml [17.5oz]

£50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Earl of East

Hand-poured in Earl's East London studio the Strand scented candle is inspired by Copenhagen. This is a very complex scent combining the salty notes of seaweed with birchwood, bay leaf and mandarin rind to create a rich scent perfect for evenings at home or for a sophisticated dinner party. 85 - 100 hours burning time.