£12.00

Jardin De La Lune Air Freshener by Earl of East Portable fragrance for new adventures. Take your favourite Earl of East scent with you, wherever you go. Place this air freshener in your car, wardrobe, gym bag, or wherever else you fancy. Jardin De La Lune - the newest scent from Earl of East London, is a nod to the gardens of Grand Trianon, Versailles. The scent is a luxurious combination of deep tuberose, paired with top notes of blackberry leaf and bergamot and with a base of heady and aromatic cade. Inspired by Travel, Hand Blended in London. Size: 7cm x 10cm Material: Cellulose cardboard & Recyclable packaging Made in the UK Shop the Jardin De La Lune collection Discover The Scent Playlist