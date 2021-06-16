J. Hannah

Earl Grey Nouveau Candle

It's like... the wind blows and there's spice in the air, figs are in season, a twist of citrus in your drink, lingering lemon, softly sweet, a comforting nostalgia you can't quite pinpoint. Earl Grey Nouveau is made from 100% natural and vegan soy wax, hand poured by the women of the Downtown Women's Center. Housed in reusable metal vessel with a brushed finish. Candle is 14oz, measuring 3.75" in diameter and 3" tall.