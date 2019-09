Shrimps

Eamon Crystal-buttoned Faux-fur Coat

£585.00 £409.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Shrimps is renowned for its luxuriously soft faux-fur pieces and this pink Eamon coat is the perfect example. It features notched lapels and crystal buttons, while the lining has a signature illustrated pattern and an embroidered appliqu frog patch. Wear it over autumnal essentials and leave it unbuttoned for a glimpse of the interior.