Eadem

Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum

$68.02

Buy Now Review It

At Eadem

A fragrance-free milky serum uniquely formulated for skin of color to actively fade dark spots and prevent the formation of new ones. Powered by our Smart Melanin™ Technology and infused with Niacinamide, Amber Algae, and Encapsulated Vitamin C. Designed for women of color. Made for all skin types.