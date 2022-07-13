roborock

E5 Mop Robot Vacuum And Mop

$359.99 $199.99

Buy Now Review It

【Methodical Cleaning Perfection】Clean your floors more effectively and efficiently with Roborock E5 Mop. Equipped with OpticEye, dual gyroscopes, and precision internal mapping, it knows where it has been and what is left to clean, and a z-shape path for fast and effective cleaning. 【Simultaneous Vacuuming and Mopping】Vacuum and mop simultaneously, mopping over 1600 sqft with 180 ml SnapMop system, removing fine dirt that vacuuming alone may miss. 【App, Voice & Remote Control, Meet All Your Needs】Control every element of your robot wherever you are from the Roborock app. Start and stop cleanups and more with the just power of your voice. Attach the remote control to any convenient magnetic surfaces with Roborock MagBase. 【Say Goodbye to Stains and Messes】 With 2500PA HyperForce suction, Roborock E5 Mop easily lifts dust and hair from floors and pulls it from deep inside carpets, and Carpet Boost ensures every carpet gets max power. 【Clean Your Whole House at once】 Using its powerful battery, Roborock E5 Mop delivers up to 200 minutes and 2152sqft of non-stop cleaning on a single charge, helping clean all your home at once. 【Pet Hair? No Problem! 】 A 640ml dustbin stores more dirt, dust and pet hair, making it easier to tackle large spaces or just empty it lest often.