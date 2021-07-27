Drunk Elephant

E-rase Milki Micellar Water

Meet E-Rase™ Milki Micellar Water, the latest edition to the Drunk Elephant family. This ceramide-rich micellar water has been formulated to gently remove makeup, dirt, pollution and bacteria gently, yet thoroughly from the face. Formulated with the perfect skin happy pH of 5.0, so your acid mantle is protected. The best part? there is no need to rinse, simply smooth it over your face with a soft cotton pad, perfect to use in between facial cleansing. Key ingredients: Micellar cleansing blend: a mix of ultra-gentle dirt- and pollution capturing surfactants and emollients. 3-ceramide blend: ceramide AP, NP, EOP, which are derived from plant sources, to help soothe and maintain the moisture balance of skin while protecting against water loss. Wild melon seed oil: cold pressed and rich in omega 6 & 9 fatty acids (linoleic and oleic) as well as antioxidant polyphenols it offers soothing, moisturizing and barrier-supportive benefits. Made without: Essential oils, silicones, sulphates, fragrance, irritants and PEGs.