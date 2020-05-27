Éliou

Limited Quantities If your name starts with an “e” this is a real no-brainer. If you ride or die for éliou, this one is for you, too. If you can say yes to both - just click add to cart already! Protect yourself from the sun, cover up a bad hair day, or just swag out, éliou-style in our bucket hat. The hat is limited edition, 100% canvas cotton, and topped off with our minimal logo in a nice, luxe embroidery. A nautical-inspired cord runs across the front of the hat and is adjustable under your chin so that it doesn’t fly away when you’re doing whatever it is that you do. 100% canvas cotton