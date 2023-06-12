e.l.f.

Skin Blemish Breakthrough Acne Fighting Spot Gel

$4.00

ACNE-FIGHTING SPOT GEL: When unwanted blemishes just pop up, call a fast SOS with this roll-on acne gel spot treatment. PREVENTS NEW BLEMISHES: The e.l.f. SKIN Blemish Breakthrough Acne Fighting Spot Gel helps treat, soothe and reduce the discomfort of current acne while preventing new blemishes. Great for oily and acne-prone skin. INFUSED WITH SALICYLIC ACID: This dermatologist-developed gel is made with 1% Salicylic Acid, which helps treat current blemishes and prevent new ones by clarifying pores, Aloe, which soothes skin, and Witch Hazel, which helps soothe and reduce excess oil. HOW TO USE: Up to three times a day, roll the treatment over any blemishes, blackheads, and breakout-prone areas to easily target acne (no dirty fingers needed!) so your skin is in the clear. SKIN-LOVING INGREDIENTS: All e.l.f. products are made from skin-loving ingredients you want, minus the toxins you don’t—all at good-for-you prices. All e.l.f. products are 100% cruelty-free and Vegan. What is it: A roll-on gel spot treatment packed with calming and acne-fighting ingredients to help treat and soothe current acne while preventing new blemishes. Why we love: Updated, clean formula. Same great results Roll-on gel formula is easy to use Packed with acne-fighting Salicylic Acid plus Aloe and Witch Hazel Helps treat, soothe, and reduce discomfort with blemishes Helps to prevent new blemishes Fragrance-Free Derm-developed and non-comedogenic Key ingredients: 1% Salicylic Acid - Helps treat current blemishes and prevent new ones by clarifying pores Aloe - Soothes skin Witch Hazel - Helps soothe and reduce excess oil Great for: Oily Skin Acne-prone skin When unwanted blemishes just pop up, call a fast SOS with this roll-on acne gel spot treatment. The dermatologist-tested formula is packed with acne-fighting Salicylic Acid plus Aloe and Witch Hazel to quickly help reduce acne, soothe discomfort, plus prevent new blemishes. Up to three times a day, roll the treatment over any blemishes, blackheads, and breakout-prone areas to easily target acne (no dirty fingers needed!) so your skin is in the clear. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan and triclocarban. Proud to be 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny Certified. Because kindness is chic.