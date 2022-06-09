e.l.f.

Poreless Putty Primer

$8.50

Infused with Squalane for optimal hydration, perfect for all skin types. Velvety texture glides effortlessly over the skin, smoothing over imperfections for a poreless effect and the ultimate grip on your makeup. Apply a thin, even amount to moisturized skin prior to makeup application and allow to set for 30 seconds before applying foundation. Easy to carry and convenient for travel. Cruelty-free, vegan and 100% free from Phthalates, Parabens, Nonylphenol, Ethoxylates, Triclosan, Triclocarban, and Hydroquinone. The Poreless Putty Primer is your secret weapon to a flawless face. When applied prior to your makeup, this base will give your face a baby-like finish - filling in pores, imperfections, and wrinkles. The primer preps your face with a smoothing layer under a light powder application, but is also the perfect prep for a fuller coverage makeup look. e.l.f. makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, and face. Your originality is infinite, and we are inspired by what makes you unique. From the early explorer to the trend-obsessed beauty junkie-glam or bare faced, minimalist, maximalist and every look in between-we are for every eye, lip, and face. Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide.