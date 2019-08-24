This fine clear setting spray helps makeup stay put, and helps control shine for beautiful-looking skin. Infused with Vitamin B, E, Arctium Majus Root to help hydrate, soothe. The lightweight, comfortable formula helps improve makeup wearability, and prevent color from running or fading. Directions: Spray on after makeup application to set makeup in place or during the day for a quick touch-up to refresh and mattify. After you have applied your makeup shake well and spray a light mist 12-16 inches from your face with eyes closed to set your makeup in place. Let it dry naturally or blot with a tissue to help speed dry. Beauty Tip: To intensify an eyeshadow color spray a little of the e.l.f. matte magic mist & set on an e.l.f. brush to saturate the hair prior to dipping into eyeshadow.Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Alcohol , AMP-Acrylates/Allyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, Coceth-7, PPG-1-PEG-9 Lauryl Glycol Ether, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate (Ve), Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Arctium Majus Root Extract, Zinc PCA, Biotin, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Acrylates Copolymer, Magnesium Carbonate