e.l.f. Cosmetics

Jelly Highlighter

$6.00

Luminous finish: The versatile jelly formula makes it the perfect multi-use highlighter-it can be worn alone, over makeup, or mixed into foundation. It applies wet and creamy, and dries to a long-wearing, glowy finish. How to wear: Use alone or mix a small amount into foundation for a dewy glow. Apply to cheekbones, brow bone, and cupid's bow with fingertips or a sponge. 100% cruelty-free & Vegan: proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic. Free from: all E.L.F. Products are 100% free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol, Ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. Beauty for all: e.l.f. Cosmetics provides professional-quality products at get-real prices, because we believe beauty should be accessible to every eye, lip, and face. The jelly highlighter is your secret weapon to a flawless face. This light, smooth, jelly-textured highlighter blends into the skin for a luminous, glowing effect. After you apply your primer, foundation, and setting powder, apply as desired. To accentuate the luminous finish, apply a coordinating glitter or metallic eyeshadow. E.L.F. Makes the best of Beauty accessible to every eye, lip, and face. Your originality is infinite, and we are inspired by what makes you unique. From the early explorer to the trend-obsessed beauty junkie-glam or bare faced, minimalist, maximalist and every look in between-we are for every eye, lip, and face. Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide.