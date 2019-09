e.l.f.

E.l.f. Holiday Lip Balm Set

$5.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

e.l.f.'s 3pc Lip Balm Set features 3 beautifully tinted e.l.f. lip balms to help nourish, protect and moisturize your pout. Apply over lips as often as desired. Can be worn alone or under lipgloss.